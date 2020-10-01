Kernville Union School District, the largest school district in the county to receive a waiver to open its doors to in-person learning, shared more details about its reopening plans this week.
A letter was sent to parents in the Kern River Valley district Wednesday outlining the stages of reopening. On Monday Oct. 5, the district's transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students would be returning to school for in-person classes. The next stage would be bringing back second and third grade on Oct. 19. The last stage is bringing back fourth and fifth grade on Nov. 2.
Though the waiver allows the district to bring back sixth graders who attend Wallace Middle School, there is no set date for them to return.
Classes will be split into two groups, and spend three hours in school in the morning or afternoon.
Kernville Union already brought special education students on campus at the beginning of this week, said Superintendent Steve Martinez. So far there haven’t been any major hiccups to report, he said.
“Everything has gone according to plan,” he said.
Martinez said there were a variety of factors that went into the district’s decision to apply for a waiver. One was that the school district is small enough that they felt they could do it safely. The district has 816 students altogether. The first phase of students in grades TK through first includes 44 students — though some may continue distance learning.
Another factor was that parents were very eager to get back. A parent survey sent out indicated that 81 percent planned to send their students to school for distance learning. Martinez said he’s sure some parents will actually want their older students to return immediately, instead of waiting for a phase-in. But he says the slow phase-in plan of students will allow everyone on campuses to get used to a new way of schooling.
“We want them back as soon as possible, but we want to make sure it’s in a safe manner,” he said. “We’re teaching them new routines.”
Martinez said distance learning has been a struggle for his small, rural district. Last year was really tough, but this year the Kern County Superintendent of Schools helped provide students with hot spots. And where hot spots weren’t useful in the mountain community, the district contracted with a local internet provider to install Wi-Fi.
“Distance learning is not cheap,” he said. "It’s a lot more time, and much more energy."
The superintendent also said that the immediate area’s relatively low COVID-19 rates factored into the district’s decision to bring back students.
The mountain communities of eastern Kern County have had generally lower rates than the valley, particularly its agricultural communities. Figures from Kern County’s health dashboard indicate that 6.1 percent of residents in McFarland, 6.1 percent in Shafter and 5.8 percent in Lamont have tested positive for coronavirus. The rates in the communities Kernville Union serves are about 10 times lower: 0.7 percent in Wofford Heights, 0.64 percent in Lake Isabella and Kernville, and 0.4 percent in Bodfish.
“If I were a Valley school, I might be making different decisions,” he said.