The superintendent for Kernville Union School District says that one of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
A letter was sent out to parents and posted on the district's website identifies the individual as someone who was at Kernville Elementary.
"The staff member did not contract COVID while on campus," Steve Martinez, superintendent for the district in the Kern River Valley, wrote in an email to The Californian.
The district has been gradually bringing back students for in-person learning under a county waiver. On Oct. 5, students in grades transitional kindergarten through first grade who opted for in-person learning began to arrive on campus. On Monday, second and third grade students returned, Martinez confirmed. Fourth and fifth grade are scheduled for Nov. 5.
Martinez wrote that all of the safety protocols in the school's reopening plan were followed. That includes cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, buses and restrooms regularly throughout the day, as well as requiring face coverings, social distancing and regular hand sanitizing and washing.
"Potential exposure of others on campus was mitigated because our students and staff followed safety protocols established by public health," he wrote.
Data from the Kern County's COVID-19 dashboard logged nine new cases of COVID-19 in Kernville this month, which is half of the 18 cases that have been tallied by the county in that ZIP code. That means 1.3 percent of Kernville residents have had coronavirus. That's still far lower than communities like Shafter at 6.3 percent and McFarland at 6.2 percent.