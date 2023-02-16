 Skip to main content
Kernville expects big turnout for Whiskey Flat Days this weekend

Presidents Day Weekend is here, and with it, at least for the town of Kernville, the annual Whiskey Flat Days, where the town of 2,000 hosts expect upward of 70,000 people from around the world for a weekend of Old West.

“Whiskey Flats is a great event,” said First District Kern County Supervisor Philip Peters. “It really showcases the beauty of the Kern River Valley, which is a huge tourist attraction and it's also really important for the local economy.”

