Kernville expects big turnout for Whiskey Flat Days this weekend

Presidents Day Weekend is here, and with it, at least for the town of Kernville, the annual Whiskey Flat Days, where the town of 2,000 hosts expect upward of 70,000 people from around the world for a weekend of Old West.
“Whiskey Flats is a great event,” said First District Kern County Supervisor Philip Peters. “It really showcases the beauty of the Kern River Valley, which is a huge tourist attraction and it's also really important for the local economy.”
“As we all know Kern River Valley drives on tourism and it draws people from all over for a really great time,” he continued.
The holiday celebrates the town’s western roots, replete with line dancing, a rodeo, carnival rides and other western-themed affairs. This year’s theme, “Gunsmoke and Petticoats,” speaks to the town’s roots as a Gold Rush-era town founded by whiskey peddlers and its claim to fame as a Hollywood backdrop for famous western flicks.
“It’s the largest celebration of Kern County’s history,” said Orion Sanders, president of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.
It’s also one of the largest weekends of business, scheduled during the slowest time of the year.
“Winters here in Kernville are usually pretty slow,” Sanders said. “There’s just not a lot of vacation or recreation.”
Much of Kernville’s economy is through tourism, especially with businesses situated around Isabella Lake and the Kern River. Outside Whiskey Flat, Sanders said the winter is a difficult period for their hotels and shops, which see little to no business from January to March.
When Whiskey Flat Days was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic, the first time in event history, Sanders said, many businesses shuttered.
“It helps us stay afloat,” Sanders said. “It has a huge impact on not just the businesses here, but on the nonprofit organizations that have vendor booths or raffling for fundraisers.”
Kernville’s Chamber of Commerce spends six months planning the event, starting at the end of the summer. They hire the bands, pick the carnies and sign up sponsors, who pay between $200 and $2,500 to feature their brand on banners and posters. Sanders said this, along with ticket sales, constitutes about half the chamber’s annual budget.
“Just about everybody benefits in some way,” Sanders said.
Nearly every business stays open during the weekend; even the realty office keeps its door open, in case people are interested in buying property.
“If you ask any businesses, it's a huge part of the annual budget,” Sanders said.
For Sandi Johnstone, a waitress of 38 years at Cheryl’s Diner, the weekend is more than an increase in sold chili bowls and chicken fried steak.
“We look forward to it every year,” Johnstone said. “For us it’s something to look forward to get through the winter months. Businesses are trying to hang on and keep their doors open.”
Johnstone said the 66-year-old event is not just for drumming up commerce for the town; for her, it’s a fun and important reminder of what Kernville used to be, the town earning its reputation as a refuge for whiskey drinking and general debauchery typical of the times.
“It's not called hot chocolate days,” Johnstone laughed.
Many restaurants, in preparation for the weekend, began stocking their shelves last week. Some even hired temporary crews to handle the crowds.
“It’s big, but it’s on par with some of the bigger weekends of the year — Memorial Day, Labor Day — and even some decent summer weekends,” said Bradley Sanders, who manages the Pizza Barn.
Like Cheryl’s Diner, the Pizza Barn has been around a while, and has seen 116 days of Whiskey Flat celebrations. They expect to sell their stalwart slices like barbecue chicken, zesty veggie chicken and white water special ad nauseum.
“But nothing beats pepperoni,” Bradley Sanders said. “You get far more people ordering that than anything else.”
Since December, Bradley Sanders said, they started selling sourdough bread in two flavors: country styled and jalapeno cheddar. He expects both — 56 loaves in total — to sell out by the end of the day Friday, something he accepts reluctantly.
“You’ve got to sell 30 loaves to break even,” he said.
To Bradley Sanders, there are pros and cons to the weekend event. Sales do rise aggressively — he expects to surpass $22,000.
“But when you factor in payroll and the cost of food,” he said. “When the dust settles and you made $1,000 with all the work and effort and you have to wonder if it’s worth it.”
“People assume we’re going to make bank, and well, it’s not that simple,” he continued.
Staff at the Pizza Barn, largely high school students, is neutral about the weekend.
“I think a lot of us are looking forward to it being done,” Bradley Sanders joked.
Overall, Bradley Sanders thinks a lot of good comes from the event. But its scheduling during the winter off-season, however well-intentioned, forces some businesses there to keep their place staffed, to entice workers not to leave. As a result, Sanders said he struggles to pay for an overstaffing of employees. On any given shift, he said he employs 13 of his 22 employees.
“We do it because we don’t want to jerk employees around,” Bradley said. “You don’t wanna just say ‘OK, you’re laid off until Whiskey Flats and then we want you back.’"
It helps that many of his employees are high school students — juggling AP courses, sports and preparation for college — who don’t mind some cuts to their hours.
Bradley Sanders said that when you factor in the rising cost of food and required wage increases as of Jan. 1, he’s not sure the restaurant will make all that much money.
“I hate to say it, and some people might think it’s blasphemy,” Bradley said. “But I can take-it-or-leave-it with Whiskey Flats. I’m thankful and appreciative for it but when the dust settles, I’m not sure how much I really make out of it.”
In the end, the Pizza Barn will not close tomorrow. Or the next day. Bradley Sanders said he saves up enough during the summer to make it through the winter, just as many businesses do.
“It’s just something I think about how I’m going to hold onto these people," he said.
But since COVID, it’s been difficult to attract employees to the Pizza Barn. And although it has improved somewhat in the past few months, Kernville is a small town with a small pool of applicants.
“We are definitely starving for employees up here,” Bradley said. “So you need to take care of who you have.”
This was the first year Bradley did lay off employees, since well before the pandemic began. He also had to raise the prices of their pies.
“I hate where the prices are now, they’re embarrassing,” Bradley Sanders said. “But you have to do that if you want to make a dime. If I took a dollar off every pizza, we’re not going to make any money.”
The event runs Friday through Monday. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, visit whiskeyflatdays.com.