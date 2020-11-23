Kern County reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases Monday, an astounding jump from cases reported in previous days.
That many new cases hasn't been seen since the height of the local surge this summer when testing sites became overwhelmed with patients and the county became a national hotspot for its rapid spread of the virus.
County officials couldn't be immediately reached Monday morning to comment.
The Kern County Public Health Services website showed 918 new cases Monday and no new deaths. Total deaths now stand at 445; total cases stand at 39,437.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Kern. The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections as of Sunday was 117, double the number hospitalized two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations and deaths tend to increase several weeks after high numbers of new cases are reported.
Cases have risen steeply statewide and health officials have called for the public not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this week and to only gather with household members in order to stem the spread of the virus.