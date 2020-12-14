Kern County continues to see record-setting levels of new daily coronavirus cases, sustaining a dramatic climb in new cases set in motion following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Kern County Public Health reported 988 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The county saw some daily case counts that high during the summer surge but the current spike in cases has lasted longer.
A recent seven-day average of new daily cases stood at 735, eclipsing this summer's numbers, when the highest 7-day average of new cases was 602.
Deaths from the virus remain at the 469 reported as of Sunday.
Hospitalizations are also increasing at a rapid rate, climbing 70 percent in a recent 14-day period, according to state hospital data.
Kern County's total COVID-19 cases now stands at 51,612.
The state reports that 295 people are hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection as of Sunday, including 66 in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."