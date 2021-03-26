Kern's unemployment rate remained unchanged again at 10.8% in February

Kern County's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate in February was unchanged at 10.8 percent for the second consecutive month, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
Farm employment in the county declined by 7,000 jobs, or 12 percent, to settle 1.6 percent higher than February 2020 totals, according to the EDD.
Professional and business services, meanwhile, expanded by 900 positions, or 3.7 percent, and educational and health services added 2,000 jobs, or 4.8 percent.
The EDD said leisure and hospitality took on an additional 600 employees, or 3 percent, while government hired a net 600 people, growing by a little less than 1 percent.
California's overall jobless rate, also expressed on an unadjusted basis, improved to 8.4 percent from 9.2 percent in January, the EDD reported. It said the national rate went from 6.8 percent to 6.6 percent.