Kern County's unemployment rate dropped again in July, ending the month more than a point and a half below its seasonally unadjusted peak of 18.1 percent in May.
The state Employment Development Department released data Friday showing the county's jobless rate in July, 16.5 percent, was nearly double its level one year before.
California's and the nation's unemployment rates also improved in July. On a seasonally unadjusted basis, the state went from 15.1 percent in June to 13.7 percent last month, while the nation as a whole fell from 11.2 percent to 10.5 percent.
Kern's decline came as local farming added 1,300 jobs, or about 3 percent, and private services shed 5,400 positions, finishing the month about 10 percent less employees than in July 2019.
Kern retailers added 300 jobs, the EDD reported, as did the county's professional and business services.
Health care and social assistance lost 300 positions last month as the sector reversed gains in June. In July the category fell to 7.1 percent below its level a year before.
Leisure and hospitality businesses in Kern slid by 200 jobs to 20,200 but remained well above May's mark of 15,100.
According to the EDD, there were 1,000, or 8.8 percent, fewer federal jobs in Kern in July. State government was up 500 positions, or 5.3 percent, and local government employment was down 5,400 jobs, or almost 13 percent.
