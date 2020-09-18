The state reported Friday that hiring picked up in local farming, retail and government work as Kern's jobless rate dropped more than 3 points in August to reach a seasonally unadjusted 13.1 percent.
A few local sectors continued to shrink from July's levels, including health care and hospitality, and almost every industry's job count remained substantially below its total a year before. But the Employment Development Department's update documented the greatest month-over-month improvement since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March.
It came amid more modest gains at the state and federal level: California's unadjusted unemployment rate improved to 11.6 percent from 13.9 percent in July, while the U.S. rate fell to 8.5 percent from 10.5 percent.
Farming expanded by 4,700 positions, or 10.2 percent, but remained a third below its August 2019 payroll.
State and local government employment grew by 5,800 jobs, or 12.5 percent, while general merchandise stores added 400 jobs, or 6 percent.
At the same time, restaurants shed 300 jobs, a decline of 1.8 percent. And employment in health care and social assistance declined by 200 jobs, or half a percent.
