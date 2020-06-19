After a big jump in April, local joblessness eased slightly last month as industries from farming and health care to retail and hospitality brought back workers, according to state figures released Friday.
Kern County's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate settled to 18.3 percent in May from a revised 18.7 percent the month before, California's Employment Development Department reported.
Though many local sectors posted job gains, the county's overall rate remains a little higher than it was during the worst of the Great Recession. Kern unemployment reached a peak of 17.6 percent in March 2010, according to state records.
The state's overall unemployment rate, also stated on an unadjusted basis, improved to 15.9 percent from 16.2 percent in April, while the national rate dropped in May to 13 percent from 14.4 percent the month before.
In Kern, some sectors that suffered job losses in April rebounded somewhat in May while others, including restaurants and education, did not.
Among the biggest gainers were farming, which added 2,400 jobs in May, or 5.7 percent; and leisure and hospitality, which was up 1,600, or 11.5 percent. Local restaurants added no jobs overall last month, according to the report, and the industry remained at about half its employment total from a year earlier.
Construction was up 1,200 positions, or 7.9 percent, while the category of health care and social assistance expanded by 1,400 jobs, or 4.3 percent.
Retailers hired a net 800 people in Kern, growing by 3.2 percent in May, the state reported.
Employment in local and state education shrank.
Some 600 jobs, or 33 percent, were cut by state educational facilities, the EDD reported, while local government declined by 2,900 jobs, or 8.8 percent.
Local government work not related to education was estimated to have declined by 700 jobs, or 4.6 percent.
