An early indication arrived Friday on how much benefit was initially derived from lifting quarantine restrictions as the state reported Kern's unemployment rate declined in June to a seasonally unadjusted 17.5 percent from a revised 18.1 percent the month before.
Meanwhile, California's jobless rate improved to 15.1 percent from 16 percent in May and the national rate fell to 11.2 percent in June from 13 percent the month before, according to figures released by the state Employment Development Department.
Among the biggest gainers locally was the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants and bars. The category was up 5,500 jobs month over month countywide, an increase of 36.4 percent.
Another big beneficiary was ambulatory health-care services, which added 2,600 jobs, or 21.8 percent.
Farming, which usually fluctuates with seasonal trends, added 1,600 jobs month over month, or 3.6 percent, the EDD reported.
Retail jobs in the county were up 1,200 jobs, or 4.6 percent.
Employment in professional and business services 400, or 1.6 percent.
Manufacturing was up 300 positions, or 2.5 percent.
Construction employment fell by 200 jobs, or 1.2 percent.
The number of government jobs declined by 300, or 2 percent. As part of that, local government employment shrank by 1,600 jobs, or 5.3 percent.
Cal State Bakersfield economist Richard Gearhart noted by email that agriculture was down 23,000 jobs year over year in June, a sign of lower demand among restaurants and consumers overseas. With that sign of vulnerability, he asked whether farmers will adjust to serve more domestic tastes for produce.
Gearhart also pointed out that despite construction's month-over-month decline the industry is nearly back to its employment level a year earlier. He said the gradual recovery hints that either people are seeing good deals on developable land or that working from home is influencing where people choose to live.
He also said Kern compares favorably with other areas in some job categories.
"Contrary to a lot of other localities," he said, "blue-collar jobs seem to be quite resilient here."
