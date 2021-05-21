Kern's unemployment rate declined in April to 10.7%

Kern's unemployment rate improved in April to a seasonally unadjusted 10.7 percent, down nearly half a point from the month before, as the county's agricultural employers took on an additional 13,000 workers, according to state data released Friday.
The numbers point to continuing local recovery from the coronavirus crisis. A year before, in April of 2020, the state Employment Development Department reports Kern's jobless rate reached 18.6 percent.
California's statewide unemployment rate declined by a tenth of 1 percent in April to settle at 8.2 percent, the EDD stated, while the national rate dropped half a point to reach 5.7 percent.
The jump in local farm employment amounted to more than 30 percent. It raised the sector to 42 percent higher than its total payroll in April 2020.
Service-providing jobs, like many local job classifications reported by EDD, were flat overall in April as compared with March totals. But as compared with a year earlier, the category was up 4.7 percent in April.
The local leisure and hospitality industry continued its recovery in April, adding 1,300 jobs and growing by 5.8 percent. Year over year the sector was up 32.6 percent last month.