Kern County's COVID-19 surge is now close to the level seen at the peak of this summer's surge.
Kern County Public Health reported 264 new COVID-19 cases on Monday but those numbers are spread across several previous days. The total number of cases for Nov. 30, for example, is now 700.
The highest number of daily cases reported so far in Kern County was 798 on July 7.
No new deaths were reported Monday and the toll in Kern remains at 456.
Total cases since the start of the pandemic have now reached 45,342.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Kern's 10 acute care hospitals was 207 as of Sunday with 47 in the intensive care unit, according to a state website. About 31 ICU remained available at that time, the website showed.
In a morning news conference Gov. Gavin Newsom said total ICU capacity for the San Joaquin Valley region, which comprises 11 counties, was 6 percent as of Monday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."