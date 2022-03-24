Kern's state legislators announce their 2022 Women of the Year recognitions

Kern County’s representatives in the Assembly and the state Senate have announced their honorees for Woman of the Year in their respective districts.
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, named Gail Zurek, president and CEO of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, as the Woman of the Year for the 16th Senate District.
Grove praised Zurek's longtime support of the Central Valley's business community in a statement announcing the honor.
“For over two decades, Gail has been a strong advocate for businesses and has supported Visalia’s economic vitality," Grove said in an emailed statement. "She’s worked especially hard to put Visalia on the map, giving the community a key voice in California’s heartland.”
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, named Liset Garcia as the 14th Senate District’s Woman of the Year on Monday.
Garcia of Sweet Girl Farms in Reedley was first introduced to agriculture as an 8-month-old who sat alongside her parents who sold produce at a roadside stand, according to a statement on Hurtado’s website.
Last year, when Garcia's well went dry, she still maintained her flower and vegetable garden by trucking water pumped by her father and brother from an agricultural well on their nearby property, the statement added.
“I am honored to recognize Liset Garcia as the 14th Senate District’s Woman of the Year,” Hurtado said in the statement. “As a daughter of immigrants, and a resident of the Central Valley, Liset is extraordinary — a combination of tenacity and grace. Her story embodies our way of life, and the sunflowers she grows represent her resilience and sunny attitude.”
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, named Cassie Wright as the 34th Assembly District’s 2022 Woman of the Year.
Wright, former general manager and then owner of Bill Wright Toyota, earned the honor for her dedicated service to a number of charitable organizations in Kern County, according to a statement from Fong’s office. Most recently, Wright brought 911 At Ease International to Kern County to provide free mental health services for first responders and their families.
“As a business leader, philanthropist and community advocate, Cassie is especially deserving of this honor,” Fong said. “Her dedication and passion for our community is the driving force behind all that she does, including helping build a new neonatal intensive care unit and bringing an essential service like 911 At East International to Kern County.”
For International Women’s Day on March 8, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, announced Raji Brar as the 32nd Assembly District’s Woman of the Year.
The award recognized her accomplishments as a community leader, philanthropist and local business owner in Kern County, according to a statement from Salas.
Brar was the first Sikh woman ever elected to a city council seat in California in 2006 for Arvin. She also co-founded the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association, which gives back to the community through various programs.
“It is my honor to recognize Raji Brar, an individual who has given so much back to our community, as the Woman of the Year for the 32nd Assembly District,” Salas said. “As a strong community leader, passionate nonprofit activist and successful businesswoman, Raji Brar is a pillar of our community who has helped improve the lives of thousands of Central Valley families.”