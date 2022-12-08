Kern's sprawling land mass shows need for smaller-scale community health centers

Kern County medical care providers in recent years have pivoted toward building smaller community health centers — one local clinic plans to unveil eight centers in three years, including one that opened Thursday — to provide doctors in far-flung places and preventative care instead of building multistory hospitals.
Omni Family Health held a grand opening Thursday of a 10,000-square-foot facility near Mall View Road and Oswell Street estimated to provide care to 5,000 patients and usher through 15,000 visits annually, according to Francisco L. Castillon, the CEO of Omni Family Health. A family nurse practitioner, a family physician, pediatrician, optometrist, dentists and behavioral health services will be available at this location.
“We are driven by the fact that there’s still unmet, medically underserved areas today,” Castillon said. “With all the resources that we have available, it’s unacceptable. We feel very strongly that health is a right, not a privilege.”
Emily Duran, the CEO of Kern Family Health Care, noted the location opened Thursday has 86,000 residents within a 5-mile radius who qualify for care under KHS, the county’s largest health plan geared toward low-income residents. Omni Family Health is KHS’ largest provider, she noted during her remarks.
Duran agreed a trend in recent years is moving toward building health centers in rural areas brimming with low-income residents. Kern County’s sprawling land mass shows the need for smaller clinics spread over a large area rather than consolidating services into a massive building, she noted.
A dearth of transportation options for local populations is a very big barrier to obtaining health care. Consolidating wide-ranging services under one roof allows for families to get medical help rather than worrying about going to many different specialists, she added.
But hospitals still have a purpose.
California Hospital Association Vice President Jan Emerson-Shea wrote Omni Family Health and Clinica Sierra Vista do not substitute for services received at hospitals. These locations primarily provide outpatient and primary care services.
Large facilities offer emergency care, inpatient services and surgical procedures that aren’t typically provided at places like Omni Family Health or Clinica Sierra Vista.
“It’s not one or the other,” Emerson-Shea wrote in an email.
A community health center’s goals include preventing emergency trips to hospitals, Duran said.
She sees telemedicine as a health care delivery system that cannot relinquish its grip on doctors despite many in-person visits returning and as a continuation of the purpose behind building community health centers.
A person living in eastern Kern County, for example, often cannot travel to Bakersfield just for one service within a doctor’s office, she said.
Omni Family Health plans to open health centers offering multiple specialties at locations on Panama Lane and Niles Street in Bakersfield, one in Fresno and a pharmacy on Oswell Street in 2023.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.