Kern's sprawling land mass shows need for smaller-scale community health centers

Kern County medical care providers in recent years have pivoted toward building smaller community health centers — one local clinic plans to unveil eight centers in three years, including one that opened Thursday — to provide doctors in far-flung places and preventative care instead of building multistory hospitals.

Omni Family Health held a grand opening Thursday of a 10,000-square-foot facility near Mall View Road and Oswell Street estimated to provide care to 5,000 patients and usher through 15,000 visits annually, according to Francisco L. Castillon, the CEO of Omni Family Health. A family nurse practitioner, a family physician, pediatrician, optometrist, dentists and behavioral health services will be available at this location.

