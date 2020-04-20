At the nine-story Rosewood Retirement Community in Bakersfield, a group exercise class now consists of residents working out on their balconies while the instructor gives direction from the courtyard.
The Palms at San Lauren has built plexiglass cubes to facilitate family visits.
And the Wednesday and Friday happy hour at Brookdale Riverwalk, where residents used to gather to enjoy a drink and listen to old-time music, is now a rolling cart that stops at each room. A speaker plays music and a masked and gloved employee hands out wine.
As nursing homes and retirement communities become a new focal point of coronavirus cases, so far Kern has been spared any major outbreaks in its facilities. In fact, less than 10 percent of the county's 652 cases have been in people ages 65 and older. But local senior living centers are taking drastic precautions to keep it that way.
"I'm not a resident anymore, I'm an inmate. A paying inmate," 87-year-old Jane Sears said with a laugh.
She lives at Brookdale Riverwalk, where one case of COVID-19 was reported in early April, prompting the entire facility to go into quarantine for two weeks. That meant no one could leave their apartments or rooms during that time. It was lifted last week and now residents can walk the hallways and walk around the campus but they must wear masks, Sears said.
"I don't like it but it's keeping the whole building safe," she said. "It's a little bit aggravating but I realize it's for our own good."
The situation elsewhere has been dire. In Tulare County, 46 staff members and 91 residents at one nursing home contracted the virus and at least six people have died. In New Jersey officials discovered 17 bodies in a facility's morgue last week. The New York Times estimates that nearly one-fifth of all U.S. deaths due to coronavirus have been in nursing homes.
With mounting public concern over the situation, the California Department of Public Health Friday published a list of more than 250 skilled nursing facilities in the state where at least one COVID-19 case has been reported. Kern had no facilities on that list. State officials pointed out that only 86 percent of the state's more than 1,200 skilled nursing facilities had reported their numbers so far.
Feeling 'pinned down'
Over at Brookdale Riverwalk, Sears said she bided her time reading about a book a day for the past two weeks. When the quarantine was lifted, she immediately went out to her car to make sure it would still start.
Then it was back to her apartment.
Brookdale discourages residents from leaving the facility's campus at all except for medically necessary doctor's visits, said Heather Hunter a corporate communications manager for the company. In some cases, residents may be quarantined for 14 days if they do leave the campus, Hunter said.
Sears misses her weekly visit to the hairdresser, she said, and the ability to get in her car and drive to the store, or go have lunch with friends at Panera.
Sears, who is retired from Occidental Petroleum, lived in Kern City for 40 years before moving to Brookdale about six years ago. She grew up during World War II and remembers rationing stamps and how getting an allowed Hershey's bar at the store was a prize. She also remembers the polio scare when her children were young, and having to avoid crowded places.
"This is worse than either of those, actually," she said of the widespread shutdown of daily life due to coronavirus.
Adapting to a new way of life
At Rosewood Retirement Community, near Kern City, visitor access has been restricted for its 165 residents and activities have been adapted to allow for social distancing. Residents may still leave the facility but are discouraged from doing so, said Edie Burge, communications manager for Human Good, the facility's parent company.
"We are fortunate at Rosewood to be in a high-rise building with all of our residents having private balconies," said Burge. "This enables us to continue community activities like balcony exercise and dance classes via a speaker system."
Thanks to an iPad class since 2017 many residents are familiar with using the device and have their own, making it easier for Rosewood to convert its regular coffee hour to a virtual meeting, Burge said.
"It’s not personal and they’re kind of yelling at each other," said Ericka Aguirre, memory care supervisor and director of activities at the facility. The cube enables people to be closer together and make eye contact.
Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said county officials established contact with nursing homes and retirement communities several weeks ago to help them prepare for COVID-19. The county has also supplied personal protective equipment to facilities that have requested it and has scheduled an upcoming training session about additional control measures, Corson said.
While coronavirus may not yet be problematic among Kern's 18 skilled nursing facilities, there is still plenty to be worried about, said Devora Gonzalez, director of longterm care services at the Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance Inc.
The state has issued waivers allowing skilled nursing facilities to operate temporarily at lower staffing levels than required by law, and all inspections, family visits and visits by nursing home advocates have been halted, Gonzalez said, potentially creating dangerous situations inside those facilities.
"The isolation of residents and the trauma that does to them, and the approval of low staff, to me is just as scary (as a coronavirus outbreak)," Gonzalez said.
"It’s been shown to be worse than smoking 15 cigarettes a day," said Buxbaum. "It's worse than obesity as a health risk and it dramatically increases the risk of dementia."
"We looked at, could a robot do this or a Tamagotchi," he said, referring to the popular toy from the late-1990s that was similar to a virtual pet, prompting the user to care for and nurture the digital creature. "But it turns out there’s nothing that can match human connection."
(3) comments
It's hard for me to fathom how anyone, regardless of their age (I'm 77), can make such an infantile statement as not being able to do what they want when they want to is " worse than the coronavirus:. I thank God for the management of these senior facilities, and any other facility, who take such a decisive and strong stand in order to protect the occupants and the rest of us. Thank you!
Agreed. 7,000 dead in nursing homes. My Mom passed away at Hallmark last year. She needed visits from us 3 times a week for supplies and different things. I can't imagine...
You need to reread the article. She was not being infantile. You took parts of two separate comments she made and put them together to make her sound that way. Uncalled for, period. As for the rest of your comment, I agree it is heartening to see these facilities are stepping up their game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.