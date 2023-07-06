The Kern County Coroner’s Office is on track to finish its much-needed expansion by next year, if not sooner, according to a Kern County grand jury report released Thursday.
Titled “21st Century Facility For 21st Century Demands,” the report concluded that by July 2024, coroner's staff will move into the newly renovated, 107,000-square-foot building located at 34970 McMurtrey Ave., near Meadows Field Airport in north Bakersfield. Under a 15-year lease, more than half of the multistory facility will be devoted to the Coroner and Public Administrator’s Office.
According to Kern District 3 Supervisor and Board Chair Jeff Flores, this move, approved in March 2021, is instrumental in meeting the demands of the county.
“When families are struggling in a difficult time we need to do anything we can to accommodate them and we can do that with this new facility,” Flores said, adding that he’s optimistic the building will be ready sooner than next July.
This report comes three years after a Kern County grand jury found the current Flower Street location to be cramped and understaffed, concluding the department was in dire need of expansion. The original facility, built in the 1970s, at the time served a county population of about 300,000. As Kern’s populace today inches toward a million, the facility remains.
“We have an outdated facility,” Flores said.
Despite the grim nature of their work, or perhaps because of it, coroners are often an afterthought in prioritizing policy. They are death investigators, at least when death is sudden, suspicious or indicates an unnatural or unlawful cause.
“It's typically not a high priority in government, not a glorified position,” Kern County Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator Donny Youngblood said. “It’s been hard to gain support for a new coroner’s facility, but the Board of Supervisors has been receptive.”
But while nationwide autopsies are increasingly uncommon, performed when other means of determination of cause and manner of death prove inconclusive, they are sufficiently used in Kern. According to the report, as Kern’s population has grown 47% in the past 50 years, case work at the county coroner’s office has spiked 59%. According to KSCO spokeswoman Lori Meza, autopsies have steadily increased, from 1,148 in 2018 to 1,660 performed last year.
Despite a rising workload and advocacy by officials “dating back 25 years,” according to the grand jury report, the money for a larger facility had not been allocated.
“We outgrew that facility 30 years ago,” Youngblood said. “But unfortunately, the coroner’s office is just not in the limelight.”
The new facility will meet all the aforementioned needs: It will have five autopsy stations — as opposed to two — and will be able to store 350 decedents, up from the current 40 to 50. Youngblood said that the county has spent more than $1 million transporting the deceased to a secondary fridge in the basement of a Lerdo detention facility.
The records room, previously protected against fire by equally compromising sprinklers, will switch to a chemical powder system. And it will have its own back-up generator, in the event of a power outage.
Staffing needs, however, remain an issue. Kern County hasn’t been spared in a nationwide shortage of pathologists; estimates by the National Association of Medical Examiners believe there to be only 500 certified forensic pathologists nationwide. In their 2020 report, the grand jury found the county coroner’s office had a high turnover rate, due to “decedent remains, cramped working conditions and consistent overtime.”
The county so far has filled nine deputy coroner positions on a budget that allows for 14. Of the nine, three are trainees, meaning they are not qualified to work cases without supervision.
“Staffing is really difficult,” Youngblood said. “It’s hard to fill positions because it's not a positive job, dealing with deceased people — there’s a lot of negativity in the job… It’s probably more difficult to fill than any other position.”
And despite a glut of cable cop-dramas and crime podcasts drawing in millions to watch and listen to pathologists work each day, it’s not translating into student enrollment.
“It has to be the right person,” Youngblood said. “Because there's a great deal of negativity in having to go to people’s homes and telling them their loved one has passed away. Some people just don’t have it.”