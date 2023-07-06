The Kern County Coroner’s Office is on track to finish its much-needed expansion by next year, if not sooner, according to a Kern County grand jury report released Thursday.

Titled “21st Century Facility For 21st Century Demands,” the report concluded that by July 2024, coroner's staff will move into the newly renovated, 107,000-square-foot building located at 34970 McMurtrey Ave., near Meadows Field Airport in north Bakersfield. Under a 15-year lease, more than half of the multistory facility will be devoted to the Coroner and Public Administrator’s Office.