Kern's jump to 8.8% employment belies mixed economic picture

A new report showing Kern unemployment jumped 1.3 points between December and January paints a mixed view of the county's economy with positive news for industries such as leisure and hospitality, which added local jobs after big losses during the pandemic.
The report by the state Employment Development Department shows the county's jobless rate rose to a seasonally unadjusted 8.8 percent as 5,300 people become unemployed while 1,800 others found work.
Cal State Bakersfield economist Richard Gearhart said by email the report suggests three things may have happened, possibly all at once: Some people switched jobs, others returned to the workforce and still others were forced back to work because of higher inflation — the only negative of the three, he noted.
His interpretation was that the overall unemployment rate jumped because more people overall reentered the labor market.
"This is one of those weird situations," Gearhart wrote, "again, where it’s likely people are coming back into the labor force to look for jobs since there’s availability, they are in the midst of changing jobs, or they need to find a job."
Despite inflation and lingering economic effects from COVID-19, he added, there may be signs that local consumers are ready to spend despite a University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment suggesting Americans overall are less inclined to shop now than they have been since 2011.
Although some sectors did shed jobs, either because of regulation or the pandemic, Gearhart said, there was hiring in others that appears to indicate many locals are able and willing to pay recently higher prices.
A year earlier, in January 2021, Kern's unemployment rate was 2.7 points higher than January 2020's level at 11.5 percent.
California's jobless rate rose in January, as well, by 0.7 points to hit 5.5 percent. The national rate, also stated on a seasonally unadjusted basis, increased by 0.7 points to reach 4.4 percent.
EDD reported local construction shed 200 jobs in December, or 1.3 percent of its county workforce. At the same time, manufacturing and the category of mining and logging lost an estimated 100 positions.
Professional and business service jobs were down 500 jobs month-over-month in January, a loss of 2 percent, the report showed.
The data indicated local retailers let go of a total of 1,000 people between December and January but ended the period with 7.1 percent more employment than in January 2021.
Restaurants added a net 500 jobs in December, or 2.3 percent, EDD reported.