Kern's jobless rate improves with hiring at farms, schools, construction, restaurants

Kern County's unemployment rate improved to 8.3 percent in October, almost half a point lower than September, as local farms, schools, construction companies and restaurants took on more workers, according to state figures released Friday.
Seasonally unadjusted data from the California Employment Development Department say farms added 1,200 jobs, an increase of 1.7 percent, while construction expanded by 800 positions, or 5.2 percent.
Retail payrolls grew by 1.9 percent, or 600 jobs, with half of that total going to general merchandise stores. Countywide, there were reported to be 500 more restaurant jobs in October, a 2.3 percent bump from September.
Kern County government was credited with creating 1,000 jobs in education, or 3.8 percent, at a time period that roughly equates to the start of the new school year.
California's unemployment rate, meanwhile, from 6.4 percent in September to 6.1 percent in October, stated on a seasonally unadjusted basis, as the national rate also slid three basis points to 4.3 percent.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's 96,600 new jobs in October beat every other state, adding that, excluding farm jobs, the state's job creation last month amounted to about 18.2 percent of the nation's employment growth.
“California has again created more new jobs than any other state — averaging six-figure job growth for nine months straight — an unprecedented achievement as our economy continues to recover from the pandemic," the governor said in a news release. "But there’s more work to be done, and we’re laser focused on supporting those hardest hit by the pandemic and getting folks back on the job.”