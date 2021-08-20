Kern's jobless rate dips to 10.7%

Kern County's unemployment rate improved slightly to an estimated 10.7 percent in July despite a decline in local farming and government jobs, according to seasonally unadjusted figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The local ag industry shed 2,000 jobs between June and July, or 3.2 percent, the EDD reported, and government employment shrank by 5,600 positions, or 8.6 percent. Almost all of the government layoffs were in education, which like agricultural employment tends to be cyclical.
Meanwhile, the county added 1,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality, an increase of 4 percent since June and a year-over-year jump of more than 17 percent.
Construction jobs were up by 400, or 2.7 percent, and employment in professional, scientific and technical services rose by 300, or 3.1 percent.
The EDD reported Kern's jobless rate slid from a revised 10.9 percent in June. It was pegged at an even 10 percent in May.
California's overall unemployment rate, also stated on a seasonally unadjusted basis, improved to 7.9 percent in July from 8 percent in June. The national rate in July fell to 5.7 percent from 6.1 percent in June.