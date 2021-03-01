The Kern County Emergency Medical Services system took another step forward on Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to subside locally.
According to a news release from the Kern County Public Health Services Department, the county’s EMS system met the threshold of Level 1 on Monday, also known as the green tier. It’s the lowest of four tiers, the health department said, and will allow for improvement in the following areas:
• Volume of 911 calls
• Ambulance availability because of decreased ambulance COVID-19 decontamination needs
• Patient offload times at hospitals
• Percentage of staff impact by COVID-19
The county implemented a new EMS System Surge Plan at the end of last year in response to the impact COVID-19 was having at local hospitals and on the local emergency response system. The plan allows for greater flexibility in gathering additional resources and prioritizing the most critical emergency calls to best serve the community during the pandemic, the county health department said.
“Meeting the threshold to move to Level 1 is encouraging news and an indication that Kern County is beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 winter surge,” Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health, said in the news release. “We thank our residents for doing their part to help slow the spread of this disease.”
The department said that it continues to ask residents to remain vigilant in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 by eating healthy, exercising, wearing a mask when in public, frequent hand washing, avoiding large gatherings and getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available.
See the county’s EMS System Surge Plan online at www.kernpublichealth.com.