Kern County is on track to break 40,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day, a number that makes Kern one of the counties most impacted by COVID-19 in the state.
On Wednesday, the county's total cases reached 39,990 after public health officials reported one new death and 269 new cases. Total deaths stand at 448. An estimated 30,000 people have recovered from the illness.
So far 4,312 people out of every 100,000 residents in Kern — or one in 23 people — has been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, which is the fourth-highest per capita rate of COVID-19 of the state's 58 counties. The three counties ahead of Kern — Lassen, Imperial and Kings — are all rural with populations less than 150,000. Tulare County, with a population of about 450,000, is tied with Kern in fourth place. Kern's population is about 927,000.
In Fresno County, which has a population slightly higher than Kern of about 1 million, one in 27 people have been infected with COVID-19, which ranks it 11th in the state.
In total cases reported in all California counties, Kern County ranks sixth, behind Los Angeles (374,231 cases), San Bernardino (87,542), Riverside (83,685), San Diego (74,426) and Orange (74,218). Those are the state's five biggest counties in terms of population; Kern is the state's 11th most populous county.
According to the most recent data from the California Department of Public Health, Kern County's positivity rate is now at 10.6 percent, making it one of nine counties in the state with a rate above 10 percent. As recently as a few week ago, Kern's positivity rate — the percentage of coronavirus tests that are positive — was at its lowest since the summertime surge, at 4.2 percent.
CDPH's data shows that Kern's daily new cases (average over a seven-day period) reached the lowest point, 5.1 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, in late August and hovered in that territory for four weeks before it began to climb again. it was 27.6 per 100,000 for the week ending Nov. 18, which is the most recent period reported by the state. The positivity rate was lowest for the seven-day period ending Oct. 24 when it was 4.2 percent compared to the current 10.6 percent.
In the two-month period starting Sept. 25 through Wednesday, close to 8,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern. A comparison of those cases by ZIP code shows the highest concentration of new cases reported in that time was in Shafter, Wasco, Delano, McFarland and the 93314, 93313 and 93301 ZIP codes of Bakersfield. Other areas posted higher numbers of new cases but also have larger populations.