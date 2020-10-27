Kern County’s coronavirus metrics remained relatively stable during the weekly update of statewide COVID-19 data.
For the third consecutive week, Kern’s positivity rate, case rate and health equity metric were good enough for the county to remain in the second most restrictive of the state’s four-tiered system, color-coded as red.
For at least the second week, the positivity rate fell low enough to qualify for the third tier, which is color-coded as orange. However, the county will need to meet all three orange tier requirements for two weeks before moving forward.
In the latest update, Kern’s case rate was 5.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Because the county’s overall testing rate falls below the state average, the county’s case rate is increased to 6.3.
The county’s test positivity rate is 4.2 percent.
The health equity metric, which is defined as the positivity rate for the lowest socioeconomic quarter of the county’s census tracts, is 6.3 percent.
In order to move into the orange tier, the county must record a case rate of less than 4 per 100,000, the positivity rate must be 4.9 percent or lower and the health equity metric must be 5.2 percent or below.
If the county fails to meet red tier standards for two weeks, it could move back into the purple tier. The purple tier standards are a case rate of 7 per 100,000 and a positivity rate higher than 8 percent. The health equity metric cannot be used to move a county backward.