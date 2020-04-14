With a huge one-day increase of 70 new cases on Tuesday, Kern County soared past 500 total COVID-19 cases, according to data from Kern County Public Health Services Department.
That number is by far the highest number of cases reported in a single day, bringing total cases to 524 since the first infection was announced on March 17.
That first case, as well as seven others, was in a person who resides outside Kern County but was here when diagnosed with the virus.
Three people have died so far from COVID-19, according to the county public health services department's figures. As of Monday, 39 people were hospitalized with the virus, with 18 of those cases in the ICU.
While Kern's cases continue to grow, 500 cases in 29 days is far below the trend lines seen in major hotspots for the virus like New York City, and the numbers so far have not come as a shock to many health officials locally.
Kern currently ranks 12th in number of cases among California's 53 counties that have reported COVID-19 infections and ranks 15th among counties for cases on a per capita basis, according to covidcounties.org, an interactive database tracking cases in all counties in the United States developed by UC San Francisco's Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute.
Omni Family Health physician and associate medical director Grace Tidwell said this could mean our social distancing is working and we're bending the curve locally on the spread of the virus.
Or it could indicate that COVID-19 was here "way earlier than we knew and we have some immunity acquired already," she said.
But it could also be that not all cases are being detected locally "and the worst it yet to come," she said.
Regardless, Tidwell said we have to continue to take all precautions to stop the spread of the virus.
"The worst takeaway from that is that we get lax with our social distancing and our hand washing and not touching our face, and then this could definitely get much worse," she said.
"We don't want these worst-case predictions to come to fruition," she said. "And when we’re successful, we can't say, 'Oh well those predictions weren’t true.' It doesn’t mean the predictions were wrong, it just means we acted in the right way with those predictions."
"It could be much worse. It still could be, we can’t rule that out," she said. "We have to take that extremely seriously."
As of Tuesday afternoon, 7,240 tests had been done in the county, with 3,884 negative and 2,832 pending results.
(5) comments
Today I read here another reader opinion piece imploring everyone to lay off of poor Donald Trump.
I think everyone understands the challenge Trump faces. The problem is, he just can't shut up.
Daily, at his pressers, he continues to muddy the waters by passing on bad information, misinformation, and totally made up information.
I will not lay off of Trump until he stops this behavior. This is not just politics, lives are at stake due to his actions and inaction.
Not everyone is able to discern fact from fiction. This seems to be most prevalent among his supporters. This inability might prove fatal.
Support Trump if you'd like, but as long as he uses these daily briefings to mislead and misinform, I'm not shutting up. It's the patriotic thing to do.
Moredumb, just think you only have until January 2025 to complain about President Trump
Still copying and pasting, eh? Give it up, Dweeb. It's over.
Exactly- it's only the fifth story he's done that to (starting yesterday).
I've also called him out on it not being his words- he doesn't have anywhere near the sane demeanor illustrated in his stolen post...
deeb - He is defending himself, time after time, against political attacks from the left, how is he lying ? Cuomo in NY wanted more hospital beds than he needed, does that mean that he was dishonest ? The same goes for Gruesome Newsome , all the information that is being released from the many media outlets can change or be misinterpreted in some way or fashion so stop making it out to be a problem that one person created. This Virus is a very fluid situation and can change daily.
