The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County jumped by 42 on Wednesday, the highest number of new cases in a single day so far since the county reported its first positive COVID-19 test March 17.
The new total rose to 309 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
Data updated by the state Wednesday showed 28 COVID-19 patients were being treated in local hospitals as of Tuesday, a slight uptick up from 24 the day before, and 14 of those patients, or half of all hospitalized patients, were in the ICU, up from 12 the day before.
Two people have died so far from the virus but there have been no new deaths since last week.
A total of 5,675 tests have been administered in the county, and 2,181 are pending results.
Oops. It should read 309 out of a population of 840,000 is a pretty small percentage.
What the heck is a "local hospital"? Anywhere in this very large county?
Thank you, Bakersfield Californian for keeping us informed daily, especially for including the map. And when the county health dept. gives you the info., for including hospitalizations, ICU figures, etc.
This is a difficult time to try to be a reporter, and to provide current information. Happily, social distancing seems to be working, and our Kern County cases are NOT doubling every few days, like they did in Italy, Spain, etc.
With some luck and people maintaining appropriate caution, perhaps we can avoid the worst of this pandemic. Best wishes to everyone, Kern County!
We've peaked?
I just hope this conservative county is looking at Facts not Fox or we're gonna be a hot zone. Come on folks, I know Fox is pushing to get the economy rolling again to help Trump, but don't have blood on your hands by being a spreader. You could easily infect some vulnerable people. Facts, facts, facts. From Medical professionals, not politicians.
Give it a rest with your fake assumptions. View a video or two of what Dr. Fauci says about the facts.
