Four more Kern County residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 50, according to figures released by Kern County Public Health Services Department Sunday morning.
One nonresident has also tested positive while in Kern County, but that case is not part of the department's local tally.
One Kern County resident has died from the virus.
A total of 1,950 people have been tested. Of those, 964 tests came back negative and the results of 935 tests are pending.
(11) comments
You are the biggest snowflake here.
I crack up at you calling us "hillbillies"; I didn't go to MIT, but if there's an award for the most ignorant, hate-filled and haughty person on this site, you'd win hands down.
Bakersfield population is over 340K, Kern County population is over 800K. As of 10AM today 3/29/20 according to Kern County Public Health Services Dept. , only 1,950 total coronavirus tests. Why have so few been tested? Most of the positive results are on west side of town, are people of the east side not being tested?
Notice, all I gave was factual evidence followed by conjecture. No political parties were mentioned.
God Bless the Garcia family, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your information. What happened to the virus tracker that was split into different areas showing how many positive in each area. Why are they hiding the info.
Relax. I'm sure the map will be back tomorrow. TBC is now a bare bones newspaper. Almost everyone is off on the weekends.
This stuff is changing every day, I'm sure they are running into capacity problems updating the map every single day. Personally, I'm fine with the public health professionals having most of the data, not much I can do it about myself beyond basic handwashing, reducing exposure, etc.
Bald tires yes, with Trump at the wheel.
