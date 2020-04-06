The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County has risen to 252, an increase of 22 cases from the day before, according to data released Monday by Kern County Public Health Services Department.

That number includes six non-residents, and the two deaths previously reported.

A total of 5,043 tests have been administered in the county, and 1,898 are pending results.

Of the positive tests, 127 patients were between the ages of 18 and 49. Four children have tested positive.

MyNana
MyNana

Why is Kern County Health Dept NOT utilizing the Abbott Covid-19 Rapid Tests?

15 min results, not days and weeks. Thank you.

PedoHater
PedoHater

There are only a few available...don't believe the repeated lies from the Trump Admin

Gene Pool Chlorinator
Gene Pool Chlorinator

Just like you believed the constant lies about a certain priest in town... LOL

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

I think it's a miracle we even have testing available considering how our Federal Govt botched the whole system. Shameful.

Independent Voter
Independent Voter

Oh, my two favorite posters here! Pedo and Moar are such fun! Are you guys celebrating the flattening of the curve? Newsom has stated that California's curve is flattening and he is sending some 5,000 ventilators back to the national stockpile! The magic of social distancing; of course posters here have whined that people weren't obeying orders - yet somehow the curve has flattened! Interesting.

Independent Voter
Independent Voter

Sorry, extra zero on the ventilators. 500. Newsom loaned 500. But he is on the lookout for more! Ok.

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

That's 500 ventilators. Yes! I love the Gov! A REAL leader!

Gene Pool Chlorinator
Gene Pool Chlorinator

You know the Federal government consist of Democrats as well, right?

No wait- they are all perfect in your little mind, right Dweeb?

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

There are no Democrats in the WH. You kidding me? Half of the Impeached Ones staff are ex Fox News. LMAO.

Thank God the Democrats control Congress.

