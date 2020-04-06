The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County has risen to 239, an increase of nine cases from the day before, according to data released Monday morning by Kern County Public Health Services.
That number includes five nonresidents, and the two deaths previously reported.
A total of 4,902 tests have been administered in the county, and 1,840 are pending results.
(3) comments
Why is Kern County Health Dept NOT utilizing the Abbott Covid-19 Rapid Tests?
15 min results, not days and weeks. Thank you.
There are only a few available...don't believe the repeated lies from the Trump Admin
I think it's a miracle we even have testing available considering how our Federal Govt botched the whole system. Shameful.
