The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County has risen to 230, according to data released Sunday morning by Kern County Public Health Services.
That's 20 new cases since the day before.
That number includes five nonresidents, and the two deaths previously reported.
A total of 4,802 tests have been administered in the county, and 1,841 are pending results.
