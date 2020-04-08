The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County has risen to 271, an increase of four cases from the day before, according to data released Wednesday morning by Kern County Public Health Services Department.
That number includes six non-residents, and the two deaths previously reported.
A total of 5,286 tests have been administered in the county, and 1,914 are pending results.
(1) comment
We've peaked?
