Confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County increased by three on Thursday morning, bringing total cases in the county to 312.
That number includes six non-residents. Two people have died so far from the virus but there have been no new deaths since last week.
A total of 5,808 tests have been administered in the county, and 2,281 are pending results.
