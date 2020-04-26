The number of positive coronavirus in Kern County is now at 818, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Sunday morning.
That's an increase of 54 cases from the day before.
The total includes 809 cases among residents of the county and nine non-residents who tested positive while in the county.
Four people have died in Kern.
Public Health says 422 people have recovered from their illness. There are 352 people isolating at home, and 31 in hospitals.
The largest number of confirmed cases, at 432, continues to be in an area Public Heath is calling east Bakersfield. That is followed by west Bakersfield (241 cases), valley (98), mountain (20) and desert (18).
I am surprised we haven’t had more deaths from this. The flu killed 11 this last season. I predicted we would surpass that with C19. I am pleased and impressed that so far the fatality rate is low.
That's the biggest daily jump yet. Imagine if testing were being done at the rate done in S Korea. We might be able to track and squash it.
Perhaps Newsom should have sought more tests with his $1 Billion, rather than squandering on Chinese masks.
