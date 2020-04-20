Kern County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing total cases to 652, according to figures released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
As of Monday, 234 people diagnosed with the virus had recovered from their illness, the health department's COVID-19 dashboard reported on its website.
So far three people in Kern have died from the virus.
The total number of cases includes nine nonresidents of the county.
A total of 8,847 tests have been administered in the county, of which 4,668 are negative and 3,527 pending results.
that brings the infection rate up to 12.25% among those tested.
pending tests likely have another 400 cases.
