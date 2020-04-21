Kern County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing total cases to 680, according to figures released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
As of Tuesday morning, 262 people diagnosed with the virus had recovered from their illness, the health department's COVID-19 dashboard reported on its website.
So far three people in Kern have died from the virus.
The total number of cases includes nine nonresidents of the county.
A total of 9,157 tests have been administered in the county, of which 4,858 are negative and 3,619 pending results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.