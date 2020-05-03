The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Kern County has passed the 1,000 mark, according to data released Sunday morning by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
There are now 1,005 cases among Kern County residents, along with 10 more people who tested positive while in the county.
The numbers issued Sunday show 36 new cases from the day before.
As previously reported, eight residents have died from the virus.
Public Heath reports 587 residents have recovered from their illness.
The numbers come as Saturday night the county's public health officer rescinded the local health order issued April 2, deferring to Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders, which remain in effect, and noting that he said the state is “days, not weeks” away from changes to the stay-at-home order.
"In anticipation of the governor’s transition of re-opening of the economy, we want the county to be positioned so we can quickly maximize our local response and clear the way for the changes ahead," Public Health said in a news release.
The east Bakersfield area continues to have the most cases, with 563 people testing positive. The health department has divided the county into five regions for purposes of reporting results. They are: west Bakersfield (285 cases), followed by the valley (115), mountain (23) and desert (19).
(1) comment
Number of cases mean nothing. 8 deaths in a county of close to one million is all that matters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.