Public health officials are warning that the ultra-wet weather western Kern County residents experienced this winter and spring following years of drought could result in an increased risk of valley fever this summer and fall.
The cautionary language is coming from both the state and local levels, and is a warning meant for all areas affected by the airborne disease.
"Valley fever is a risk in California, and especially in Kern County," said Kim Hernandez, division director of health services at the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
"Here in Kern we, on average, account for about a third of the cases in California," she said.
That means Kern County has the highest incidence rate in the state.
The number of cases of valley fever in California has historically been lower during drought years and has been known to spike during years immediately following a drought — years like this one.
The “cocci” fungus that causes valley fever appears to be less active in the soil during dry years, but is reinvigorated when the rains return, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Then, after the summer heat dries out the soil, the wind blows or dust is created by digging or construction activity, and the fungus spores become airborne. That's when people and animals — yes, pets get valley fever, too — breathe them in and become infected.
Much of the information about the post-drought patterns exhibited by valley fever spores comes from an October 2022 article in the Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed medical journal founded 200 years ago.
"Between April 1, 2000, and March 31, 2020, there were 81,448 reported cases of (valley fever) throughout California," the study authors wrote in the report. "An estimated 1,467 excess cases ... were observed in California in the two years following the drought that occurred between 2007 and 2009, and an excess 2,649 drought-attributable cases ... were observed in the two years following the drought that occurred between 2012 and 2015.
"These increased numbers of cases more than offset the declines in cases that occurred during drought," researchers found.
The study concluded that multiyear cycles of dry conditions followed by a wet winter increase transmission, especially in historically wetter areas. With increasing frequency of drought now anticipated in the southwestern United States, the spread of the spores that cause valley fever is expected to expand.
"Our results motivate the need for heightened precautions against (valley fever) in seasons that follow major droughts," the authors said.
So far, there's no evidence to conclude that a significant jump in the number of cases is imminent, Hernandez said.
August through October will be the months to watch, she said. Right now, it's still a little early.
But protecting oneself from inhaling outdoor dust is always a good idea. So is seeing a doctor when symptoms linger.
“To protect yourself and your family, know the symptoms of valley fever, which will help ensure early detection," CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a news release.
"Individuals with lingering cough and fatigue should talk to a health care provider about valley fever, especially if they have been outdoors in dusty air," he said.
