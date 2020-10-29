Kern County’s ballot sorting machine went down for several hours on Monday, delaying the Election Division’s counting of ballots that came in over the weekend.
The county says the issue has since been fixed. However, the snafu caused the California Secretary of State’s Office to email voters who had recently returned their ballots telling them the ballots had not been accepted.
Despite the emails, the Elections Division assured voters in a statement on Wednesday that ballots dropped off at the elections office, a satellite office or an official Saturday drop-off event were indeed delivered to the county on that same day.
Due to the high volume of of mail ballots, as well as the broken sorting machine, the county says there was a delay in processing ballots. The county said in the statement the Secretary of State’s Office does not count ballots as having been received until they are processed.
“The Secretary of State’s system did not know that we had received them,” Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard wrote in an email. “It is all caught up now.”