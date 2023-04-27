 Skip to main content
Kern's 3-year mental health plan open to public comment, feedback

Mental health leaders in Kern County have unveiled their draft plan for how they intend to spend and staff local programs for the next three years. And they’re looking for your input.

The plan, titled Mental Health Services Act, has since its passage by the state Legislature in 2004 been funded by a one percent tax levied against personal incomes over $1 million. This infusion of cash constitutes a third of the budget for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, for nontraditional mental health services not covered by Medi-Cal.

