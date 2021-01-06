Kern County got props Wednesday for achieving "functional zero" in the battle against chronic homelessness, a narrowly defined term that isn't necessarily what it sounds like.
An organization called Built for Zero announced the county, along with the city of Bakersfield, has joined four other U.S. communities that have created an effective system for protecting highly vulnerable people with nowhere else to go.
"While this does not mean that the community will never have another person experiencing long-lasting or recurring homelessness, it does prove that this community has a system of support in place to promptly identify and place people on the pathway to home," Built for Zero co-director Beth Sandor said in a news release.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines "chronic homelessness" as people with a documented disability living on the streets for at least one year or repeatedly during a three-year period.
Built for Zero concluded Kern has for three months addressed the housing needs of all but two people among this population locally, down from as many as 70 in 2017.
The honor should not be interpreted as suggesting Kern has defeated homelessness, said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.
Rather, it recognizes the area's success in implementing certain best practices, which she listed as multiagency collaboration on case-management work, maintenance of a data bank for tracking individuals in need and the use of publicly funded incentives persuading landlords to rent apartments to people on the streets.
The goal now, she said, is to extend those practices to the broader effort of housing others, in part by leveraging state and federal taxpayer dollars.
David Womack, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente, said in a written statement Kern's Built for Zero efforts have been remarkable "and we are thrilled to support them in creating the tools and resources needed to eliminate homelessness in our community.”