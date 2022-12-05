 Skip to main content
Kern voters may decide fate of state Senate race

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger

 Provided photo

Only a few votes may judge the outcome of a historically close election for state Senate in California’s 16th District.

As of Monday afternoon, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, who currently serves the 14th district, led by 12 votes, according to the California Secretary of State.

