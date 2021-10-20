Kern vies against other regions for aerospace cluster money

In another outgrowth of the B3K Prosperity economic development collaboration, Kern County filed an extensive application this week for federal money that could help fund a formal aerospace industry cluster bringing together public and private stakeholders in eastern Kern and northern Los Angeles County.
Paperwork sent Tuesday to the U.S. Economic Development Administration proposes granting the county $200,750 that, in turn, would be used to come up with a more robust, second-phase request for $25 million to $75 million to help create what's being called the Aerospace Valley Coalition Industry Cluster Initiative.
The county's application was one of perhaps 500 expected to be sent in from communities across the country. Only about 60 are ultimately anticipated to receive money from the federal American Rescue Plan's "Build Back Better Regional Challenge." If Kern's bid prevails, the expectation is that the cluster would receive additional financial support from the state, local municipalities and the private sector.
Much of the phase-two money would be spent on workforce development efforts and creation of a physical space supporting aerospace innovation and manufacturing — ideally with a shared wind tunnel for testing new flying vehicles.
People involved with the application say it appears to be unprecedented in the way the effort has brought together entities large and small from across the region, not just government agencies in Kern and L.A. counties but companies and educational institutions, China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, Edwards Air Force Base and the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Aerospace has long been considered one of Kern's economic strengths. But a recognition has set in during about the past decade that other U.S. regions have surpassed the county, together with the neighboring Antelope Valley, such that hopes for greater local job creation diminished.
B3K, launched in early 2020, seems to have breathed new life into the idea that eastern Kern and northern L.A. counties can rise together to compete against other regional clusters for quality employment. Aerospace is now one of half a dozen areas, including energy in the broad sense, where B3K collaborators see potential for creating products or services that can be exported outside the area.
George Whitesides, former CEO of Virgin Galactic and still chairman of the space tourism company's space advisory board, said Wednesday he and others working on the industry cluster think this week's application has a good shot at winning not only phase-one money but the multimillion-dollar award that could follow.
The application has explicit support from all parts of the community, he said. It's a good cause as well, he said, because "this is the innovation that the United States should be building."
"I have a good feeling and I'm hopeful we'll be successful," he said. He called the history of the so-called Aerospace Valley "one of the great innovation success stories of our country."
Marek Gootman, who as a senior fellow with the Brookings Institution has helped shepherd B3K, said formalizing the cluster with federal money would help unlock the innovation that exists inside the region's federal military bases, while also promoting industry exchanges and implementing new talent pipelines.
He said the project's physical infrastructure, which would include the wind tunnel, would serve as a business incubator offering a soft landing for innovative aerospace entrepreneurs.
One thing that struck him about this week's application was the fact that it resulted from two counties working together. That's never happened locally to such an extent, he said, and it could serve as an endorsement for the effort to create a regional industry cluster.
Another notable aspect of the application, he said, was that any federal investment would be a catalyst for continued local investment, rather than money that would eventually be spent and the initiative would quickly fizzle.
The county's 114-page application said the cluster would concentrate globally leading aerospace innovation, testing and manufacturing into a hub "where firms access specialized facilities and deep talent to commercialize ideas and grow — centered on generating higher-quality jobs across skill levels and improving access to them."
It goes on to make the case that funding the proposal would help more than just people and businesses working in aerospace.
"Building on the aerospace cluster's potential is crucial for the region's economic diversification and long-term resilience, which are vital needs further exacerbated by the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," it stated.