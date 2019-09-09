Officials at the Kern Valley State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Andrew Guzman, 35, and Andre Ortega, 35, attacked another inmate in a yard. Although prison officers ordered the inmates to stop, the officers had to use less-than-lethal force to stop the attack, the news release stated.
CPR was performed on the 44-year-old victim, and he was taken to a medical unit inside the prison. He was pronounced dead shortly after, the CDCR said.
Guzman and Ortega have been placed in segregated housing unit, according to the CDCR. The Kern County District Attorney's Office is assisting the prison's investigative services unit.
Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered from the scene, and no staff members were injured in the altercation, according to the CDCR news release.
Guzman was serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for aiding and abetting rape or penetration with a foreign object and first-degree burglary. Ortega was serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.
