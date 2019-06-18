Officials at the Kern Valley State Prison are investigating a March attack of an inmate that caused his death.
At around 8:30 p.m. on March 18, Ryan Galindo was attacked by Erik Morales while in their assigned cell. An officer responded to the cell and told Morales to stop. He listened to commands and stopped the attack on Galindo without the use of force.
Galindo was immediately taken to the prison's Triage and Treatment area and then transported to a local hospital for a higher level of care, authorities said. He suffered severe head trauma as a result of the attack. Galindo was then transported to a long-term care facility, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.
Galindo, 40, was in Kern Valley State Prison in May 2015 to serve a six-year sentence for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Morales, 40, was serving a life sentence since June 2005 without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.
Prison officials are treating Galindo's death as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.
