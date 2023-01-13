Kern Valley State Prison investigates homicide after man dies in 3-inmate attack

An inmate died Thursday after he was attacked by three other prisoners at Kern Valley State Prison, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release issued Friday.
Victor Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar Castillo all reportedly attacked Louis Bachicha in a dayroom before corrections officers stopped the incident around 6:29 p.m., the news release said.
Bachicha, 32, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7 p.m. Two inmate-made weapons were also found by officers, the news release noted.
The Kern County Coroner’s office will determine the cause of death. Bachicha was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder with an intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, use of a firearm and committing a street gang act during a felony from Los Angeles County.
Madero and Nava were serving life sentences with the possibility of parole for attempted murder and first-degree murder, respectively. Castillo was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for carjacking while armed with a firearm and other charges.