 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern Valley State Prison investigates homicide after man dies in 3-inmate attack

Slide Public Safety

An inmate died Thursday after he was attacked by three other prisoners at Kern Valley State Prison, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release issued Friday.

Victor Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar Castillo all reportedly attacked Louis Bachicha in a dayroom before corrections officers stopped the incident around 6:29 p.m., the news release said.

Coronavirus Cases