Kern Valley State inmate found guilty of murder

A Kern County jury Tuesday convicted a Kern Valley State Prison inmate of first-degree murder and assault by an inmate causing death.
Daniel Olguin was found guilty of murder for a July 2018 attack on his cellmate Eric Moreno.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Kern County jury Tuesday convicted a Kern Valley State Prison inmate of first-degree murder and assault by an inmate causing death.
Daniel Olguin was found guilty of murder for a July 2018 attack on his cellmate Eric Moreno.
Moreno was found hogtied and strangled by Kern Valley State guards in the cell he shared with Olguin.
Olguin, who was 36 at the time of the attack, was serving a life-with-the-possibility-of-parole sentence for first-degree murder committed in San Bernardino County in December 2007, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.
Moreno was serving a 10-year sentence he started in May 2015 for possession of a firearm by a felon and participation in a street gang in San Bernardino County.
Olguin faces a potential sentence of life without the possibility of parole at a Sept. 22 hearing.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 277,577
Deaths: 2,518
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 268,214
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.44
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.32
Updated: 8/23/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.