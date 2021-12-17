Kern Valley prison officials investigating suspected homicide

Kern Valley State Prison officials and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the suspected homicide of an inmate found dead Friday, officials said.
Abraham Morales, 37, was found unresponsive at 6:14 a.m. in the cell he shared with Charles Ramirez, 44, during a routine security check.
An emergency medical alert was immediately issued and Ramirez was removed from the cell, according to a news release from state prison officials.
Medical staff and emergency services quickly responded and attempted life-saving measures on Morales, according to officials; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.
Morales was admitted from Ventura County on June 8, 2010, and sentenced to serve life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. He had two enhancements for prior felony convictions of a serious offense.
Ramirez was admitted from Orange County on Feb. 12, 2014, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. On Aug. 5, 2021, he was sentenced in Kern County to an additional seven years for assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury, an in-prison offense.
The Kern County coroner’s office has not yet determined the official cause of death.