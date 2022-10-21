Kern unemployment slips to 6.2% in September

Kern’s unemployment rate slid half a point to an unadjusted 6.2 percent in September as seasonal fluctuations drove a jump in teaching jobs and a small decline in farm work, according to state data released Friday.
Most job classifications showed no change from August employment totals, including construction and manufacturing, though there was a notable uptick in health-care positions amid downturns in leisure and professional and business services.
The report from California's Employment Development Department indicated the local labor force was flat month over month with only a 1.1 percent gain from a year before. Total employment, meanwhile, edged up by 0.6 percent in September to land 3.5 percent higher from the same month a year earlier.
Local residents classified by the EDD as unemployed dropped 8 percent from August and was down 26 percent year over year.
California's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate fell by 40 basis points to 3.7 percent in September, while the rate across the United States dropped by 50 basis points to hit 3.3 percent.
Employment in local education was up 7.6 percent in September at 2,200 jobs, or 7.2 percent more than a year before.
Positions in the category of transportation, warehousing and utilities increased by 300, or 1.3 percent, to end 12.1 percent higher year over year.
Health care and social assistance added 300 jobs in September, an increase of 0.7 percent since August. The category is up 4.6 percent since September 2021.
Two job classifications posted 400-job declines last month: professional and business services (down 1.6 percent month over month) and the combined category of foods services and drinking places (off 1.7 percent since August).
Farm employment slid by 200 jobs, or a third of 1 percent, to hit 72,400 positions across the county, an increase of 5.2 percent from September 2021.
Financial activities registered a 200-position, 2.7-percent decline from August. The category was flat year over year.