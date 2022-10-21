 Skip to main content
Kern unemployment slips to 6.2% in September

Kern’s unemployment rate slid half a point to an unadjusted 6.2 percent in September as seasonal fluctuations drove a jump in teaching jobs and a small decline in farm work, according to state data released Friday.

Most job classifications showed no change from August employment totals, including construction and manufacturing, though there was a notable uptick in health-care positions amid downturns in leisure and professional and business services.

