Kern unemployment rose again in February, but for more positive reasons

Diners enjoy dinner at Fredo's, an upscale pizza restaurant and bar in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Data released Friday show Kern’s unemployment rate rose again in February, after a bigger jump in January, but this time the gauge’s climb to 8.9 percent was viewed less as a sign of economic slowing than a result of seasonal fluctuations and people reentering the local labor force.

With the exception of farming’s loss of 1,300 jobs, or 2.3 percent of its workforce, most of the significant changes in February reflected new hiring, including a 700-position, 2.9-percent gain in restaurants around the county. Even the local ag workforce ended the reporting period 4.6 percent greater than a year earlier.

