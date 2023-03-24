Kern unemployment rose again in February, but for more positive reasons

Data released Friday show Kern’s unemployment rate rose again in February, after a bigger jump in January, but this time the gauge’s climb to 8.9 percent was viewed less as a sign of economic slowing than a result of seasonal fluctuations and people reentering the local labor force.
With the exception of farming’s loss of 1,300 jobs, or 2.3 percent of its workforce, most of the significant changes in February reflected new hiring, including a 700-position, 2.9-percent gain in restaurants around the county. Even the local ag workforce ended the reporting period 4.6 percent greater than a year earlier.
Cal State Bakersfield economist Richard Gearhart called February’s data from the state Employment Development Department a “complete 180 from the January report,” when the one-month increase of 130 basis points — 50 more than February’s rise — was fueled not by people going back to work but by substantial layoffs in sectors like professional and business services and restaurants.
In February, according to the EDD, Kern’s labor force expanded 1.5 percent, with about two-thirds of the new entrants classified as unemployed. Gearhart took that to mean the new job candidates “have decided that the job openings (or wages available) are attractive enough to get off of the couch.”
“Alternatively,” he added in an email, “it could also mean migration to this area, which again bodes well for the perception for employment.”
Friday’s update was the second full-month unemployment report out of the EDD this week. Labor market consultant Rosendo Flores said the quick succession arose from an annual adjustment that brings dual updates every March, in combination with technical issues that delayed the release of January data.
The agency pegged California’s unemployment rate in February at 4.8 percent, an increase of 20 basis points from January. It said the national rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent.
Local government added 1,200 jobs, a 3.8 percent increase from January. Fluctuations in that job category tend to rise and fall along with seasonal trends.
The classification called health care and social assistance, which the EDD reported lost 400 jobs in January, more than recovered in February with 600 new positions, or 1.4 percent.
Construction and the sector known as professional and business services both added 200 positions last month. For the latter category, that followed a January loss of 1,200 layoffs, or 4.4 percent.