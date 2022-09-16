Kern unemployment remains near historical low

Kern unemployment held below the historically low rate of 7 percent for a third consecutive month in August, according to seasonally unadjusted state data released Friday showing a mix of job gains largely offset by losses.
Joblessness in the county was estimated at 6.7 percent, between July's revised 6.6 percent and June's 6.8 percent. The rate was pegged at 9.8 percent in August 2021, having been far higher during much of the pandemic.
The state Employment Development Department reported farm employment in the county — one of the most variable measures in any given year — surged 6.9 percent to reach 72,600 positions, ending the month at 5.7 percent higher than a year before.
The county's civilian labor force expanded by 2.1 percent since July, the EDD said, while the number of people without a job rose 3.5 percent in August to hit 26,300, which was 30.6 percent below a year prior.
Construction employment was down locally by 2.6 percent, or 400 positions, from July. But retail hiring was up by 400 jobs, or 1.2 percent, during the same period.
Kern's job total in the category of transportation, warehousing and utilities jumped 300 jobs, or 1.3 percent, to land 13.4 percent higher over the last 12 months. Health care and social assistance added 300 positions, as well, or 0.7 percent; the category has increased 3 percent since August 2021.
On the other hand, employment in administrative, support and waste services declined by 600 positions, or 4.6 percent. A year ago the figure was 2.4 percent higher.
Leisure and hospitality in Kern grew by 900 jobs, or 3.2 percent month over month. Meanwhile, jobs in local education — a seasonally fluctuating measure — added 3,400 jobs, or 3.4 percent.