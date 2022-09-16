 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern unemployment remains near historical low

bc-charliescrazychicken-diningout

Customers of Charlie's Crazy Chicken file in for lunch at one of Bakersfield's newest fried chicken restaurants.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern unemployment held below the historically low rate of 7 percent for a third consecutive month in August, according to seasonally unadjusted state data released Friday showing a mix of job gains largely offset by losses.

Joblessness in the county was estimated at 6.7 percent, between July's revised 6.6 percent and June's 6.8 percent. The rate was pegged at 9.8 percent in August 2021, having been far higher during much of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Cases