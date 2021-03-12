Kern unemployment rate stayed at 10.8% in January

Kern County's unemployment rate held at 10.8 percent in January, up 2 points from one year before, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The seasonally unadjusted estimate, reflective of a federal labor-market reassessment that month, came as farm employment in the county shrank by 600 positions, or 1 percent; retail shed 1,200 workers (3.5 percent); and the sector defined as transportation, warehousing and utilities lost 1,400 jobs (8.6 percent).
Other notable changes include the loss of 1,000 positions in professional and business services (3.9 percent) and 200 construction jobs (1.4 percent), the EDD reported. Educational and health services added a net 1,200 workers (2.9 percent), and employment in local government fell by 1,500 workers (3.4 percent).
Meanwhile, the state's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 9.2 percent from 9.1 in December, and the national jobless rate increased to 6.8 percent from 6.5 the month before.