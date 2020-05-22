Unemployment data released Friday show which industries the immediate Kern diverse local businesses last month, bringing thousands of job losses in diverse industries — bars, restaurants, health care and construction took big hits —
Kern's unemployment rate leapt last month to 18.6 percent — more than twice February's mark — as an additional 22,300 were put out of work during the quarantine, according to seasonally unadjusted figures released Friday by California's Employment Development Department.
The county's farming payrolls dropped a little more than 10 percent in April and service-providing jobs declined 15 percent. Some employment categories such as positions in clothing stores fell as much as 44 percent.
The state’s unadjusted jobless rate soared to 16.1 percent from 5.8 percent in March, the EDD said, while the national rate jumped to 14.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent the month before.
This story will be updated.
The Gavin Newsom Economy, inspired by an over-hyped, overplayed and overblown virus.
That was March; just wait 'till the April number comes out.
Dear Governor,
Thanks's for the '2-Month Free Trial of Communism.'
Now, we would like to have our freedom back.
Thank God we have a leader like Gavin Newsome.
Our distempered, incompetent and imbecilic Commander in Chief in Washington demonstrated yet again how overmatched he is for this moment. His claims, blaming everyone and everything else for his failure to lead are dishonest and delusional, his attempts suppress voting as apparent as his nastiness and mental illness. America is in crisis and it will get worse. 40 million unemployed because of his unwilligness to act! We must get rid of this vile human now, before it's too late.
Moardeeb: You really should go back to the Sanitarium. They are looking for you.
